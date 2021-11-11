﻿6 officials get new assignments in latest PNP reshuffle

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the reshuffle of six police officers effective Wednesday as another ranking official reaches the mandatory retirement age.

In a special order dated November 9, Regional Director of Police Regional Office-6 (Western Visayas) Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, who is set to retire on November 16, is reassigned to the Office of the chief PNP.

He will be replaced by Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, current chief of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG).

Brig. Gen. Oliver Enmodias from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will replace Dongbo as IMEG chief, while Col. Leumar Abugan, from the Maritime Group, will take the post of Enmodias.

Col. Genaro Sapiera from the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) will be headed to the Maritime Group and Col. Fernando Ortega from the Directorate for Plans will replace him.

Meantime, President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to pick the next head of the PNP who will succeed Eleazar.

Eleazar, set to retire on November 13, is the sixth PNP chief appointed by Duterte.

Source: Philippines News Agency