﻿6 offices in City of Batac temporary closed

At least six offices of the City of Batac in Ilocos Norte were closed for disinfection and other precautionary measures starting Wednesday until further notice.

These include the offices of the Mayor and City Mayor, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, City Planning and Development Coordinator, City Building Official, and the City Health.

As some of the city hall employees have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), mayor Albert Chua decided to close the offices while massive contact tracing is ongoing.

For the time being, “all incoming documents for the Office of the Mayor will be received at the Front Desk or at the City Hall Lobby while a portion of the City Health Office will remain open for immunization and dispense of maintenance medicines only,” Chu said.

For emergency concerns, residents in isolation or home quarantine, may call the City Health Office 24-hour hotline number 0977 690 8158 or reach out to their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams, according to a public advisory posted on the official Facebook page of the City Government of Batac.

In addition, those who may have questions regarding RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) schedule, results, and quarantine period guidelines may call hotline number 0960 935 4595.

“In the event that no action is taken about your call or any of your concern, you may report to 0917 572 0019,” it added in the advisory.

As of January 25, the city government of Batac recorded a total of 403 active cases with 2,880 recoveries and 87 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency