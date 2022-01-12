﻿6 of 48 MRT-3 passengers test positive for Covid-19

Six passengers who have gone through the random and voluntary antigen testing at select stations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a Laging Handa briefing, MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said a total of 48 passengers have so far been tested during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the four participating MRT-3 stations—North Avenue, Cubao, Shaw Boulevard, and Taft Avenue.

“Iyong peak hour natin sa umaga, we generated 48 samples po ano, volunteer—42 po ang negative at anim po ang nag-positive (During our morning peak hours, we generated 48 samples from volunteers—42 have tested negative and six were positive),” Capati said.

Those who tested positive, it said, were advised of their options and told to self-isolate, report to their local government unit (LGU), and consider a confirmatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

He said about 147 of the MRT-3’s workers have tested positive in RT-PCR tests on Monday and are currently in isolation through home quarantine.

Despite a number of their workers in isolation, he said the MRT-3 trains remain operational and have 70 percent maximum capacity.

“Sa experience namin ngayon, medyo bumababa iyong ating mga ridership ano and ang health protocols naman po natin are fully implemented po (Based on our experience, the ridership went down a bit and health protocols are fully implemented),” Capati said.

He noted that ridership in the MRT-3 went down since the Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region (NCR), signifying that more people are opting to isolate and lessen their outdoor activities.

“Dati nag-a-average na tayo ng 200,000 plus; ang highest natin is 223,000. Ngayon po uma-average lang tayo ng 140,000 (In the past we were averaging more than 200,000, our highest was 223,000. Now our average is only 140,000),” Capati said.

The free antigen testing for random and volunteering passengers at the four MRT-3 stations will last until Friday, and will again be held from January 17 to 21, January 24 to 28, and January 31, 2022.

The antigen tests will be offered during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. peak hours of the MRT-3.

Source: Philippines News Agency