﻿6 more CPP-NPA supporters in Aurora pledge loyalty to gov’t

Six residents of San Luis town in this province who were deceived to support the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) vowed loyalty to the government in Barangay Ditumabo of the said town on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commanding officer of the Army’s 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion (91IB), said the former rebel supporters who withdrew their membership from the sectoral front organization (SFO) of the communist terrorist groups will avail of benefits under the government’s community support program (CSP).

The CSP is a people-centered program which aims to bring peace and development in conflict-affected barangays.

“The withdrawal of support of another six exploited local residents to CPP-NPA-NDF and its SFO indicates that they are no longer supporting the cause of the communist groups. They also expressed their willingness to support the government to attain lasting peace and development in the area,” Rubio said in an interview.

1st Lt. Carlo T. Omayon led the reading of the pledge of allegiance to the government, witnessed by San Luis Mayor Ariel A. de Jesus, Philippine National Police and barangay officials.

De Jesus thanked the 91IB troops for their initiative and lauded them for being a channel of peace in the municipality of San Luis, saying such effort is a great move toward ending insurgency.

“Lubos akong natuwa dahil marami na ang mga nagbalik-loob sa gobyerno, marami na ang nakapag-isip na bumalik na sa tamang landas at iwanan na ang mapanlinlang na groupo ng NPA. Lapitan ninyo lang po ako. Huwag kayong magdalawang isip sa mga gusto pang magbalik-loob. Huwag pong matakot dahil nandiyan po lagi ang ating kapulisan at mga kasundaluhan upang tayo ay tulungan na mapanatiling payapa ang ating bansa (I am very happy because many have already returned to the government fold, many have decided to go back to the right path and leave the deceptive NPA group. Just approach me and do not think twice, those who want to come back. Do not be afraid because our police and military troops are always there to help us keep our country peaceful,” the mayor said.

