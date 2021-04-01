﻿6 more communist rebels surrender in Aurora

Six more communist terrorist groups (CTGs) members operating in Aurora province voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Saturday.

In his report to the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), Col. Julio Lizardo, acting director of the Aurora Police Provincial Office, said the surrenderers include four members of the New People’s Army (NPA) operating in northern Aurora and two Militian ng Bayan members operating in the provinces of Aurora and Quirino.

Lizardo said the elements of Aurora 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, together with personnel of Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Aurora Police Provincial Office and the municipal police stations of Dipaculao, Casiguran, and Dinalungan facilitated the voluntary surrender of the six rebels.

He said the surrenderers narrated the hardships and poverty they have experienced while inside the movement.

Meanwhile, PRO-3 director Brig. General Valeriano T. de Leon said the surrenderers are eligible to avail of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) wherein they will be provided with a holistic package of benefits such as livelihood, medical, education, housing, and legal assistance.

De Leon said the relentless efforts of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, through local peace engagement activities, more active and former members of CTGs are now aware of the opportunities awaiting them if they decide to return to the fold of the law.

On March 1, two NPA rebels, an armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), also surrendered to authorities in Maria Aurora town, Aurora.

CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency