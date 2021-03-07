﻿6 hospitals in Region 2 to get 10,800 doses of CoronaVac

At least 10,800 doses of CoronaVac, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, arrived at the Tuguegarao City Airport in Cagayan on Friday afternoon.

The vaccines will be brought to the DOH-Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) cold storage facility and will be distributed to the six priority hospitals regionwide, Dr. Rio Magpantay, DOH-regional director, said in a news briefing.

“We are happy that the 5,312 vaccine doses earlier allotted for the region was almost doubled,” he added. The target recipients will include health workers, police, soldiers, indigents, and other priority beneficiaries.

As this developed, doctors at the Isabela provincial health office have inspected the facilities of the 5th Infantry Division as a possible vaccination site for mostly soldiers and other priority beneficiaries.

Maj. Jekyll Julian Dulawan, 5th Infantry Division spokesperson and public affairs chief, said the camp might have inadequate vaccine storage until these are used.

If the storage facilities would not be enough, hospitals with storage facilities will be tapped and only the exact vaccine doses to be used within a day will be brought to the camp to ensure efficacy and desired temperature, he added.

Civilians entering the camp will also be checked to ensure security and health protocols are being followed, he said.

One plan is to have a clustering of batches to control civilians entering the camp, Dulawan said.

An information drive is being done to educate soldiers on the benefits of being inoculated with coronavirus disease-19 (Covid-19) vaccines

