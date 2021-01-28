﻿6 fall in Butuan ‘drug den’ buy-bust

Anti-narcotics agents arrested six suspects in a buy-bust Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Ambago here.

In a press statement Wednesday, Dindo Abellanosa, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Caraga (PDEA-13) information officer, said the suspects yielded 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP68,000.

Abellanosa identified the suspects as Ansare B. Sultan, 29; Bucare B. Sultan, 37; Rolan M. Caalim, 26; Rey Castor, 23; Lawrence Opsima, 29; and Juvelyn S. Guinsod, 37.

PDEA-13 personnel also seized assorted drug paraphernalia and other pieces of evidence.

PDEA-13 director Aileen Lovitos said the suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA-13 custodial facility.

“PDEA-13 will continue to carry out the mandate of the agency and the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to intensify operations against illegal drugs and go after those who are involved in these illegal activities,” Lovitos said.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency