﻿6 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

At least six domestic flights were canceled due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported on Wednesday.

These flights were PAL Express (2P) 2905/2906 Manila-Antique-Manila, and 2P 2041/2042, 2P 2043/2044 Manila-Caticlan-Manila.

As of 1 p.m., Tropical Storm Dante was tracked over the coastal waters of Pola, Oriental Mindoro, or 45 km east southeast of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast moderate to heavy, with at times intense rains over Calabarzon, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, for international flights, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) will not fly to and from Dubai due to the Philippine government’s extended ban on travelers coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 1-15.

“There are no PAL flights to/from UAE during this period. Our Manila-Dubai-Manila flights, which operate once a week every Wednesday, will resume on June 16,” PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told the Philippine News Agency.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Tuesday night announced the cancelation of its Dubai flights until June 15.

Affected passengers may rebook their flights with no additional cost if travel is within 90 days from original flight schedule. They may also opt for refund, or store the amount to their travel fund, CEB said.

Source: Philippines News Agency