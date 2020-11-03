﻿6 Bicol health facilities partially damaged due to ‘Rolly’: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported that six health facilities in Bicol were partially damaged during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly but these remain functional.

In a message to reporters, the DOH said these health facilities are four DOH-Retained Hospitals or Laboratory and two local government unit (LGU) hospitals.

“The Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, Legazpi City has estimated cost of damage of PHP30 million; Bicol Medical Center, Naga City, PHP61 million;

Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center, Cabusao, Camarines Sur; PHP10 million; and Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory, Legazpi City, PHP15 million,” the DOH said.

It added that the overall total estimated cost of damage is PHP116 million.

Meanwhile, the damaged LGU hospitals are Ziga Memorial District Hospital in Tabaco City Albay; and Juan M. Alberto District Hospital in San Andres, Catanduanes.

As for Mega Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities (TTMFs), the DOH said a total of 324 patients and staff were transferred to the nearest hotels.

“The Ninoy Aquino Stadium has 41 patients and 32 staff dropped off at Nice Hotel Pasig; Rizal Memorial Coliseum has 24 patients and 30 staff dropped of at Sogo Hotel Aurora; FILINVEST has 45 patients and 35 staff dropped off at Nice Hotel Arayat; PICC has 27 patients and 53 staff dropped off at Nice Hotel North Edsa; and the Philippine Arena has 18 patients and 19 staff dropped off at Prince Hotel,” it added.

It noted that the damage assessment of the reported TTMFs was made before the return of the patients and staff.

