﻿6 arrested in Maguindanao drug buy-bust, P136-K shabu seized

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested six drug suspects, including a couple, and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP136,000 in an entrapment operation carried out in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Friday afternoon.

Anthony Naive, a senior agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) in Maguindanao, said Saturday the successful 1:30 p.m. operation also led to the dismantling of a drug den in Purok Warda, Barangay Katuli of the municipality.

“We have been monitoring the drug group’s illegal activities for more than a month,” Naïve told reporters here in an interview.

He identified the principal targets of the operation as Mariam Acob Buyok, who was arrested for a similar drug-peddling offense in 2014, and her husband, Thoks Buyok.

Naive said the group handed several packets of shabu to a PDEA poseur buyer during the drug sting.

“We thought Mariam would reform after her release years back from imprisonment but unfortunately she went back to her old ways,” he said.

Other arrested suspects were Mustapha Arnan Enggio; Alabazzar Tadlas Enggio; Monser Manibpel Karim; and Pipo Brah Buyok, all residents of the same village.

Seized from them were 20 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP136.000.

All arrested suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-BARMM headquarters in this city while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being readied against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency