﻿6 Antique establishments get safety seal

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in this province has certified six establishments as compliant to minimum health standards and thus given the safety seal.

“We continue to encourage the establishments to apply for the safety seal as proof that they are practicing the minimum health standards for the safety of their customers,” DTI Antique information officer Engr. Lynna Joy Cardinal said in an interview Monday.

The latest to receive the seal was the EDE Engineering Enterprise here, which claimed that the seal is proof that its customers and employees are protected from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Enterprise owner engineer Edwin Eraga said they got the seal on July 8 this year, two days after their application was submitted.

“We applied for the safety seal for we wanted to be sure that our customers and employees are protected from Covid-19,” he said.

Eraga said prior to the awarding of the safety seal, Trade and Industry specialist engineer Glen Fernando and his team came to inspect their repair shop and interview them about the minimum public health standards being practiced.

“Our establishment is the authorized service and repair shop of the Electrolux, Daikin, and LG Electronics for their air-con, television, washing machine, water dispenser and many other units that is why their customers needing their after-sales support come here,” he said.

Eraga said their technicians also received servicing requests from their customers in their homes that is why they have to ensure they are observing the minimum health standards, such as social distancing.

“In our repair shop, there is a sanitized doormat and non-contact body temperature and isolation area for our customers or employees who have the Covid-19 symptoms temporarily stay, as we coordinate with the barangay officials for assistance,” he said.

Other establishments awarded with the seal were Robinson’s Supermarket, Robinson’s Builders, Citi Hardware, F&E Enterprises, Inc., and Powercycle, Inc.

Source: Philippines News Agency