﻿6.8K cops to enforce ECQ in NCR

About 6,800 police officers will be deployed to man the quarantine control points (QCPs) during the most restrictive enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila from Aug. 6 to 20, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Joint Task Force Covid Shield said on Thursday.

JTF Covid Shield Commander Lt. Gen. Israel Dickson said PNP personnel will ensure that only authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) are allowed to travel in and out of the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said 586 cops will be deployed in 34 QCPs while 2,398 police officers will man 244 law enforcement checkpoints and 30 personnel from PNP-Highway Patrol Group will manage dedicated control points (DCP).

Dickson said 3,721 police personnel will be assigned at the 361 QCPS, checkpoints, and DCPs near the borders of the NCR Plus, composed of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the PNP to close vaccination centers that will fail to enforce minimum public health standards, especially physical distancing.

Año said he directed Dickson to monitor vaccination centers of local government units (LGUs).

“My instruction to the Joint Task Force Covid Shield is to monitor the vaccination sites. I want the PNP to be there to ensure compliance to public health standards and protocols,” Año told the media. “If the LGUs cannot control it, close them just to be sure…If they cannot implement social distancing cancel it, instead of putting to risk the people. The LGUs must find a way to address that.”

He said overcrowding and violation of physical distancing in the vaccination centers are potential “super spreader events.”

“Remember, these are unvaccinated people, that’s why they are there and then you will allow them to be so close with each other, overcrowding? It’s like you are defeating the purpose of vaccination,” Año said.

He reminded the LGUs that there are “proper ways of doing things” in the vaccination drive.

“They should give time slots to people who want to be vaccinated so they would not line up early in the morning. Walk-ins are unpredictable, as much as possible we should not allow walk-ins, it should be scheduled,” he added.

Thousands flocked to various vaccination sites in National Capital Region, particularly in Manila and in Las Piñas City, on the eve of the ECQ.

The overcrowding came amid “fake news” that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to go out of their homes during the ECQ and will be disqualified from receiving financial assistance from government.

Source: Philippines News Agency