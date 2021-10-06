﻿5th day of COC filing lures 6 more presidential aspirants

No big names came on the fifth day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for national positions on Tuesday.

According to Commission on Elections (Comelec) data, six more for president and one for vice president submitted COCs at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City.

Maria Aurora Marcos, Arnel David, Marsden Luyahan, Valeriano Nocon III and Edgar Niez, all independent (Ind) candidates, and Leonardo Fernandez (PPP) filed COCs for president.

Another independent aspirant, Melodino Villanueva, is seeking the country’s No. 2 position in the 2022 polls.

Seven hopefuls also filed COCs for the Senate, which will offer 12 seats — Samir Hardin (Ind), Larry Gadon (KBL), Norberto Esmeralda Jr., (Ind), Orlando Bernardo (Ind.), Nur-Ana Sahidula (Katipunan Pamilya Pilipino), Joseph Dy (Ind), and Paul Medard Escolano (Ind).

Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance for party-list were submitted by TGP, Guardians Philippines Inc., Construction Workers Solidarity, Galing sa Puso, Senior Citizens, Barkadahan para sa Bansa, Igorot Warriors Int’l, AKMA, Magdalo, Angat Edukasyon – PARE, TRABAHO, KOOP KAMPI, 4Ps, Maharlika, and Lingkod Bayanihan.

Also eyeing party-list slots are ACT Teachers, PEACE, A-Teacher, Barangay Health Wealthness, Green Forces, ANGLA, Kapamilya ng Manggagawang Pilipino, SMILE, AKO OFW, OFW Coalition, and BUMPER PTDA.

Director Elaiza Sabile-David of the Comelec Education and Information Department (EID) said the fifth day ended with no other major developments.

“The general assessment for the fifth day of the COC filing, there have been no significant reports or any untoward incidents related to the filing of COC, both at the national and local levels,” she said in a press briefing.

“So we take this as a good sign, as what they say, no news means good news. And we would like to take this opportunity again to enjoin all aspirants to avoid the last-day rush in filing,” she added.

The total number of aspirants for president is now at 26, eight for vice president, 45 for senators, and 74 for party-list since the filing period started on October 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency