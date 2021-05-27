﻿5K tilapia fingerlings distributed to Aurora fish farmers

Some 5,000 tilapia fingerlings were distributed on Wednesday for free to fish farmers and people’s organizations (POs) in San Luis town, this province.

Spearheaded by the Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91IB) under the 7th Infantry “Kaugnay” Division, and through the help of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the activity benefited three POs.

The project is part of the Army’s enhanced Adopt-a-Barangay Program, which was enhanced last year via the “Kapwa ko, Sagot ko” project to help indigents amid the threat of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of 91IB, in an interview on Thursday, said some 3,000 tilapia fingerlings were given to Masaganang Perlas ng Silangan ng Aurora province Inc. (Mapsap) in Sitio Camalatan, Barangay Nonong Sr.; 1,000 to L. Pimentel Community Neighborhood; and another 1,000 fingerlings to the Solo Parents Association of Barangay Diteki, all of San Luis town.

Rubio said the fingerlings were donated by BFAR-Aurora through the initiative of 91IB that aims to support indigent barangays by giving residents an opportunity to earn additional income.

“I encouraged our POs to manage well the assistance given to them from the government to increase their production of tilapia and their income, which could also contribute to the growth of the aquaculture industry in the province,” Rubio said.

Source: Philippines News Agency