﻿5,961 rice farmers in Batac get drying nets

LAOAG CITY – To reduce post-harvest losses when drying palay in community pavements and even along public roads in the province, the city government of Batac has distributed one roll each of drying nets to all registered farmers.

To date, 5,961 registered farmers received their own drying nets. Each roll has an average capacity of 10 regular sacks of rice.

“This is part of our continuous effort to empower our farmers, minimize post-harvest losses and maintain the cleanliness and purity of rice grains,” said Batac City Mayor Albert Chua on Tuesday.

From November 20 to 24, the mayor’s team hopped from one village to another to distribute the drying nets to each farmer-beneficiary and ensure that minimum health protocols are observed during the distribution.

In Ilocos Norte, most rice farmers still result in the traditional way of drying their palay in concrete pavements. If not available, they utilized farm-to-market roads or national highways.

Drying of palay and other agricultural products along national highways is punishable by law but for humanitarian reasons particularly in this time of health crisis aggravated by natural calamities, this practice is apparently being tolerated.

Section 23 of Presidential Decree No. 17 or the Revised Philippine Highway Act, states that “It shall be unlawful for any person to usurp any portion of a right-of-way, to convert any part of any public highways, bridge, wharf or trail to his own private use or to obstruct the same in any manner.” Violators may be fined not more than PHP1,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months.

During the peak of the harvest season, farmers said they have no other alternative but to dry their palay along the road or their harvest may rot. As much as they want to use a mechanized dryer, an ordinary farmer simply cannot afford it.

To resolve this issue in Batac, the city government thought of distributing drying nets to help aid the farmers.

