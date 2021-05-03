﻿59% of health care workers in Ilocos region inoculated

About 46,789 individuals or 59 percent of health care workers in the Ilocos region have been inoculated, an official of the regional Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) said Friday.

Of the figure, about 14,700 have completed their first and second doses, and the number would increase by May or June with the expected arrival of more vaccines, DOH-CHD 1 (Ilocos) information officer, Dr. Rheuel Bobis, said in an interview.

Bobis said more vaccinators would be needed around this time as vaccines have a very limited shelf life.

Meanwhile, 3,991 senior citizens have also been vaccinated in the region.

He said once the additional vaccines arrive, the A2 category or senior citizens would be prioritized.

In Dagupan City alone, 12,921 senior citizens are on the master list.

“Wala pa pong master list ng A3 and A4 na naibigay sa atin sa ngayon (We have not received a copy of the A3 and A4 master lists),” he added.

The A3 category covers those with comorbidities, and the A4 category, essential workers.

