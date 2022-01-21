﻿570 unvaxxed commuters get Covid-19 jabs in QC

A total of 570 unvaccinated commuters apprehended in Quezon City have received their first dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs since the implementation of the “no vaccination, no ride” policy on Monday.

In a statement Wednesday night, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city’s law enforcement cluster, led by Task Force Disiplina, the Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic have conducted joint operations since the new policy limiting the movement of unvaccinated individuals was implemented.

She said commuters unable to present a Covid-19 vaccination card were apprehended and brought to the vaccination site at the Quezon Memorial Circle to receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Belmonte assured that unvaccinated individuals who need to acquire essential goods or services, as well as those who have medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated, were exempted.

Other unvaccinated individuals who were hesitant to get inoculated were not forced and were instead sent home and told to get a certification from a licensed physician and their barangay for clearance as proof that they cannot get vaccinated.

Task Force Disiplina Action Officer Deck Pelembergo, meanwhile, appealed to unvaccinated commuters to immediately get inoculated.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang ating operations sa mga kalsada tulad ng Commonwealth Avenue kung saan sari-sari ang mga pampublikong sasakyan na dumaraan tulad ng bus, jeep, at mga UV express dahil ipinapatupad na po natin ang ‘No Vaccine, No Ride’ policy of the Department of Transportation (We continue our operations along such roads as Commonwealth Avenue, where different kinds of public vehicles pass – buses, jeepneys, and UV express – as we implement the ‘No Vaccine, No Ride’ policy of the Department of Transportation),” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 234 out of 1,300 ambulant vendors, and market vendors and employees who remain unvaccinated and have been identified by local government agencies, received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Belmonte earlier announced that the city government would extend PHP2,000 to each ambulant vendor, and market vendor and employee as compensation for lost income, if they agree to get inoculated from January 8 to 31.

“We understand that most vendors cannot take a day off due to loss of income that would put food on the family table, so we decided to provide them with an incentive to encourage them to receive Covid-19 shots,” she said.

A master list of eligible market or ambulant vendors, or market employees is being completed by the QC Market Development and Administration Department (MDAD), assisted by the Department of Public Order and Safety, and Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management.

Those who want to receive the incentive must be able to prove their status as market or ambulant vendors, or market employees through previous registration with the MDAD or by presenting a vending permit, certification from their barangay or reputable vendors’ association, and proof of residency in QC through any valid ID.

Source: Philippines News Agency