﻿56 health personnel in SoCot infected with Covid-19

The fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) of the provincial government of South Cotabato has reached the critical level following the surge in the number of infected health personnel and accumulation of patients at the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) ward of the provincial hospital, a top official here said Monday.

Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said during the flag-raising ceremony at the provincial capitol that the virus has currently infected 56 provincial hospital personnel.

“The infected personnel includes a doctor, nurses, and some hospital staff,” Tamayo said.

As of Sunday, Tamayo said data from the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital (SCPH) shows that 106 patients are now admitted at their Covid-19 ward, more than its 60-bed capacity.

“There are still around 60 patients at the emergency room who are waiting to be admitted because the ward intended for the Covid-19 patients is already full,” he said.

The governor is hoping that the spread of the virus among health personnel will stop because he was not expecting that the provincial board will cut the budget intended to fight against Covid-19.

Tamayo will also meet with the officials of the Department of Health – Center for Health and Development in Soccsksargen to discuss the plan of the provincial government to take over again the Soccsksargen General Hospital (SGH) in the town of Surallah.

This is to accommodate patients if the case incidence of Covid-19 continues to rise.

The SGH was used by the provincial government as a Covid-19 hospital before it was given a certificate to operate as a Covid-19 community isolation unit (CIU) by the health department.

Source: Philippines News Agency