﻿550 more cops beat Covid-19, active cases down to 3.8K

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reported 550 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the PNP Health Service said this raised the recovery count to 42,128, out of a total of 46,049 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another 331 new cases were also recorded, bringing the active case tally to 3,796. This is lower than Monday’s 4,015 active infections.

The death toll stands at 125 with no new fatalities recorded.

Earlier, PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the number of police personnel who are infected increased a bit but many of them are asymptomatic.

Carlos also said work continues for those who are asymptomatic and can still manage to discharge their functions while under isolation at home or in a facility.

Citing the latest data as of Tuesday, the PNP said 216,868 (96.25 percent) out of a total of 225,314 personnel have been fully vaccinated, while 7,308 (3.24 percent) are waiting for their second dose.

About 1,138 PNP personnel (0.53 percent) have yet to receive any dose of the vaccine.

Source: Philippines News Agency