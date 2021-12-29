﻿54% of Alabel town residents sign up with PhilSys

More than half of the population of Alabel, Sarangani Province are already registered for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) or national ID.

The Alabel Information Office (AIO) shared in a post on December 7 that 47,571 Alabelians, or 54 percent of the total population, have registered with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) since signup began early this year.

The registration is open at the New Multi-Purpose Building of the Alabel Municipal Birthing Home Compound and at the Philippine Statistics Authority-PhilSys satellite registration center.

Applicants as young as five years old can register as long as they are accompanied by their parents or legal guardians and have authenticated birth certificates or barangay certificates.

As of December 11, a total of 50,014,382 Filipinos have completed the PhilSys registration process.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency