﻿53K Zambo City residents inoculated

The City Health Office has announced that 53,085 individuals have been inoculated since the vaccination program of the government rolled out over two months ago here.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said in a virtual press conference Friday night that 41,962 of the 53,085 received their first dose while the remaining 11,123 got their second dose.

Miravite said the 41,962 individuals who received their first dose are as follows: 12,278 for A1; 12,012 for A2; 16,774 for A3; and A4, 898.

The A1 priority group is comprised of health care workers and front-liners while senior citizens for A2 and A3 are persons with comorbidities and A4 are frontline personnel in essential sector, including uniformed personnel.

Miravite said the 11,123 individuals who got their second dose consisted of the following: A1, 8,208; A2, 1,607; A, 509; and, A4, 799.

She said the city vaccination program will cover 694,696 residents, which is 70 percent of the projected 2021 population of 992,423 residents.

Meanwhile, her office has so far received 31,318 doses of vaccines from the Department of Health (DOH) regional office.

Miravite said 12,218 of the 31,318 doses are Sinovac, 17,600 AstraZeneca, and 1,500 Sputnik V.

Source: Philippines News Agency