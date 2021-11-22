﻿53 ex-ASG members receive livelihood aid from BARMM

The Ministry of Public Order and Safety in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPOS-BARMM) is constructing a bunkhouse with a workshop for 53 former Abu Sayyaf members in Luuk, Sulu.

The workshop will provide the surrenderers with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Sittie Janine Gamao, MPOS peace program officer, said in a statement on Saturday that the 4th Marine Brigade, headed by Col. Hernanie Songano, volunteered to construct the bunkhouse while the Gagandilan Mindanao Women, Inc. (GMWI), the partner non-governmental organization, will conduct a hollow block-making training for the former ASG members.

The GMWI is a Moro women’s group dedicated to empowering women and girls for peace and development and supports the reintegration to communities of rebel surrenderers.

Gamao said the MPOS, along with other BARMM agencies, would help in the best way they could to uplift the lives of the former ASG members.

“Put to good use the financial assistance you received. Use it as a start-up capital in whatever livelihood you intend to engage,” she told the former terrorists during the groundbreaking ceremony and distribution of PHP10,000 cash each in Barangay Bual on Thursday.

“We in the MPOS are asking you to be one of the peacekeepers in your community,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency