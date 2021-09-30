﻿52 repatriated OFWs recover from Covid-19

An official from the city government said Wednesday that 52 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) upon their arrival here when repatriation to this city began two months ago, have already recovered from the virus.

In an interview, City Tourism Office chief and Airport Monitoring head Generose Tecson told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the recoveries are among the more than 3,244 OFWs who have arrived in the city since July.

“We do not have an active case and those who arrived on September 24 will have their swab test on Thursday (September 30),” she said.

Tecson said that on Wednesday, 248 OFWs from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at the Davao International Airport (DIA).

“We are expecting six flights in October,” she added.

Tecson also clarified that safety measures at the airport remained the same.

During their arrival, the OFWs will have to enter a “bubble quarantine” to ensure their family’s safety against Covid-19. Under Davao’s “bubble wrap”, all arriving passengers will be brought to their isolation hotels where they will undergo swab tests for Covid-19 and be locked in for 14 days.

A One-Stop-Shop was also set up at the DIA to screen, identify, and isolate arriving international passengers to prevent and minimize the spread of Covid-19 and to facilitate and manage the arrival of returning Filipinos.

Source: Philippines News Agency