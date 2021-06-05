﻿52 more overseas Filipinos beat Covid-19

A total of 52 overseas Filipinos have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) this week, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed Saturday.

Based on its latest monitoring, the agency recorded 47 survivors in the Asia Pacific and five in the Middle East/Africa region from May 30 to June 5, jacking up the count to 12,056.

In the same period, about 124 new infections and 15 fatalities were also logged. Of the casualties, one came from the Asia Pacific and 14 were from the Middle East/Africa region.

Source: Philippines News Agency