﻿516 more Delta cases detected in PH

MANILA – Health authorities have detected 516 additional cases of the more transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant, increasing the tally of the variant that was first detected in India to 1,789, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the DOH said aside from the Delta variant, also detected were cases of Alpha variant (73), Beta variant (81), and Theta variant (41), based on the latest whole-genome sequencing report by the Philippine Genome Center and the UP-National Institutes of Health.

It said 473 of the 516 additional Delta variant cases are local cases, 31 are returning overseas Filipino (ROFs), and 12 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.

Of the 473 local cases, 114 cases had an indicated address in the National Capital Region, while 34 cases had been traced to Ilocos Region, 32 cases in Cagayan Valley, 64 cases in Central Luzon, 79 cases in Region 4-A (Calabarzon), 20 cases in Mimaropa, 16 cases in Bicol Region, 13 cases in Western Visayas, 23 cases in Central Visayas, 12 cases in Zamboanga Peninsula, 48 cases in Northern Mindanao, 22 cases in Davao Region, and six cases in Cordillera Administrative Region.

Based on the case line list, six cases are still active, five cases have died while 505 cases have been tagged as recovered.

All other details are being verified by the local and regional health offices.

Meantime, of the new 73 Alpha variant cases detected, about 71 were local cases, two were ROFs while one is being verified as either local or ROF cases. All cases have been tagged as recovered.

To date, the country’s cases of Alpha variant, first detected in the UK, was logged at 2,395.

For the 81 new Beta variant cases that brought the total to 2,699, the DOH said 78 are local cases, two ROFs and one case is being verified if it is local or ROF case.

Based on the case line list, three cases have died and 78 cases have been tagged as recovered.

All the 41 P.3 variant cases are local cases with one died and the remaining 40 cases have been tagged as recovered.

“While the Alpha and Beta variant cases remain the highest in the country, there is a continuous and increasing detection of the Delta variant in communities,” the DOH said.

The DOH added it is closely monitoring with the Centers for Health Development and local government units the implementation of active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, testing and immediate isolation.

The public is urged to continue practicing the minimum public health standards at all times and to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency