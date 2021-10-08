﻿51.6K Dabawenyos avail of city gov’t mobile vax

A total of 51,567 Dabawenyos have received their anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses under the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP)-led mobile vaccinations, the city’s vaccination cluster said Thursday.

Of the number, 13,257 already got their second doses.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao Covid-19 Task Force, said through the city’s various vaccination strategies, the local government is targeting to vaccinate 70 percent of its total population or some 1.2 million individuals to achieve its population protection target.

Once again, the mayor urged the Dabawenyos to schedule their vaccination as soon as possible.

“We will continue our vaccination rollout. We have to make sure that all vaccination strategies are implemented in the communities,” Schlosser added.

She said the strategies are effective in mitigating the spread of Covid-19, hoping that it would cut the chain of infection among Dabawenyos.

The mobile vaccinations, which began on August 3, were earlier requested by Mayor Sara Z. Duterte to help hasten the city’s vaccination rollout to achieve the target population protection before the year ends.

Initially, individuals under the priority A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (adults with comorbidities) groups are the focus of the SP-led mobile vaccinations.

But in the wake of the Covid-19 surge in the city, the mobile vaccinations also began catering to residents of high-risk barangays.

Earlier, the city government started giving away prizes for the Dabawenyos who will avail of free jabs from evening vaccinations or “Bakuna Nights” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, Duterte has already ordered the closure of cemeteries and columbaria for 14 days from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, to prevent mass gatherings during the upcoming observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

