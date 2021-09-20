﻿51.1K persons with comorbidities fully vaxxed in Zambo City

The A3 priority group, or persons with comorbidities, has logged the highest number of fully vaccinated persons in the city with 51,111.

City health officer, Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, said Saturday 111,929 individuals, representing 15.98 percent of the target population of 700,000, have been fully vaccinated since the inoculation drive began here in March.

The second-highest group with fully vaccinated individuals is the A2 priority group of senior citizens, with 29,520.

Miravite said the rest are front-liners in the essential sector (A4), with 15,185; workers in front-line health services (A1), with 14,704; and indigents (A5), with 1,409.

“We urge those who belong to the other priority groups to have themselves vaccinated. It is an added protection against the virus,” she said.

A total of 159,202 individuals, or 22.74 percent of the target population, have received their first dose of vaccine since March.

She said 51,038 vaccinees under the A4 group received most of the first dose.

“For those who got their first dose, we advise them to complete their vaccination,” Miravite added.

She said 274,078 doses of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines have been administered in the city since March.

Source: Philippines News Agency