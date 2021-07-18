﻿50th fatality in C-130 crash honored

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) on Saturday handed the Order of Lapu-Lapu to the bereaved family of Pvt. Jesfel Maquiabas who initially survived the C-130 plane crash in Patikul, Sulu but died of complications nearly two weeks after.

The merit medal was handed to the 26-year-old’s relatives at the 4ID headquarters here, according to Col. Michele Anayron Jr., Assistant Division Commander for Retirees Reservist Affairs.

Cash assistance was also provided by the Presidential Management Staff.

The remains of Maquiabas arrived here from Zamboanga City on Saturday morning.

A mass was held at the 4ID gymnasium before the body was transported to his hometown in Barangay Mat-i, Claveria, Misamis Oriental.

Christy Pajela, Maquiabas’ aunt, said the parents did not join them as they were quarantined after being identified as close contacts of a Covid-19 patient in Claveria.

Pajela said she was informed that lung-related complications caused her nephew’s death.

Maquiabas was already intubated when an uncle, Jerome Dahan, arrived in Zamboanga City the day before he died.

Maquiabas earned his Maritime degree at Capitol University here and graduated from the Army training in June.

Forty-nine of the 96 passengers and crew of the C-130 died at the crash site on July 4, with Maquiabas added to the tally on Friday morning.

Source: Philippines News Agency