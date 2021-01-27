﻿50 Soccsksargen cops tapped as tech-voc skills trainers

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen) has assigned at least 50 police officers from parts of the region to serve as trainers of the government’s community-based skills training programs.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, PRO-12 director, said Tuesday they comprise the first batch of police personnel who recently received national certificates (NC) after undergoing technical-vocational (tech-voc) skills training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Dubria said the policemen graduated from Carpentry NC II and Electrical Installation and Management NC II programs.

“They will be deployed as community trainers in coordination with TESDA,” he said in a statement.

Dubria said they forged a partnership with TESDA-12 last year for the establishment of a pool of tech-voc skills trainers from their ranks.

TESDA initially offered free skills training on carpentry, as well as electrical installation and management, which lasted at least a month, for the first batch of trainees.

The beneficiaries were enlisted in the agency’s scholarship programs and received allowances during the duration of the program.

He said they launched the initiative to further expand their engagement with communities in the region.

“This is the new PNP (Philippine National Police). We’re not here to enforce laws and secure our communities but help empower our people as well, through the skills training,” Dubria said.

Rafael Abrogar II, TESDA-12 director, said they are finalizing the rollout of additional training programs in the coming months for other police personnel in the region.

Abrogar said the graduates would be tapped to take part in the free training for residents in remote communities, especially those previously influenced by the New People’s Army.

In coordination with local government units and concerned agencies, TESDA has been reaching out to remote communities in the region to help bring services and livelihood opportunities to poor and marginalized residents.

The initiative is part of the implementation of the government’s “whole-of-nation” approach to end local communist armed conflict in the area.

Source: Philippines News agency