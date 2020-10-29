﻿50 AFP senior officers get CA nod

The Commission of Appointments (CA) Committee on National Defense has confirmed the ad interim appointments and nominations of 50 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday.

In a statement forwarded to reporters late Wednesday, AFP chief-of-staff, Gen. Gilbert Gapay, said the committee, presided by Rep. Luis “Jon-Jon” A. Ferrer IV, gaveled the en banc confirmation of 49 ad interim appointments and one nomination of senior military officers.

“CA’s confirmation of the ad interim appointments and nomination of our senior officers validates our officer’s corps’ competence and diligence to better prepare them to take on greater responsibilities in the organization. Let this milestone empower your dedication to serve our nation even further for the benefit of every Filipino,” he added.

Among those confirmed was Major Gen. Juvymax R. Uy, the current commander of the 6th Infantry Division and the highest-ranking officer present.

The CA also confirmed the nomination of Brig. Gen. Vener Odilon D. Mariano to Major General. The CA found the following Army Colonels qualified for their ad interim appointments: Harold M. Cabunoc, Ramon P. Zagala II, William George S. Cordova, Danilo E. Estrañero, Ernest John C. Jadloc, Vincent Arnold O. Dy, Vicente Edgardo C. De Ocampo, Jessie R. Montoya, Cesar L. Portiz, Edgar O. Josue, Neil Alfonso R. Roldan, Ciriaco A. Lomas-e, Amadeo U. Cruz, Dennis C. Gutierrez, Samuel G. Yunque, Melencio W. Ragudo, Rico O. Amaro, Richard T. Servito, Dante T. Bermillo, Eliezer P. Valdez Jr., Camilo A. Saddam, Joel D. Aquino, Castor O. Bahin, Josue M. Caberto, Zane B. Fernandez, Nemesio A. Escleto, and Arturo E. Junco. Meanwhile, the six Air Force Colonels also confirmed were Francis Karem E. Neri, Rommel Allen P. Genete, Reynaldo Jose A. Montoya, Jerome Erwin S. Santiago, Melvin A. Banua, and Vicente F. Flora.

The CA likewise confirmed three Navy captains namely: Norman A. Mutia, Edwin F. Carpio, and Michael G. Barrion.

Three Marine colonels, Bladimer B. Caluya, Frederick G. Baradi, and Noel M. Tiu, also got the CA’s nod.

Meanwhile, six other colonels from the Dental Service were also approved by the CA. These are Isidro Alex C. Urriquia, Ranulfo O. Espera, Sonny A. Ramos, Jonathan L. Dumlao, Maria Teresa P. Boto, and Ben Hur A. Cariño. Meanwhile, Col. Jose Rosel R. Reduble from the Medical Corps and Col. Ela Gemma J. Taguba from the Nurse Corps were also confirmed.

Col. Roy L. Onggao from the Chaplain Service also received the CA’s approval.

Gapay said the confirmation of ad interim appointments and nomination of senior military officers by CA is a manifestation of professionalism and commitment to the highest ethical standards among the AFP’s ranks.

Source: Philippines News Agency