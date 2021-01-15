﻿5 surrendered rebels in Aurora get cash, food aid

The Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3) has extended cash and food assistance to five former rebels who recently surrendered in this province.

During the regional command conference here on Wednesday, Col. Raul Siriban, provincial director of Aurora Police Provincial Office, presented the five surrenderers to PRO-3 regional director, Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon.

Siriban said the five former rebels, whose identities were not mentioned for security reasons, surrendered last Jan. 2 and 8.

He said that four of them are former members of Milisyang Bayan Northern Platoon and the other one is a former squad leader of Segunda North Platoon operating in this province.

Siriban said he is thankful for the decision of the former rebels to return to the fold of the law.

“We welcome them and we assure them that we will continually help them. We will work closely together with the other government agencies,” Siriban said.

De Leon, for his part, said the surrenderers are eligible for the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the government (E-CLIP).

Meanwhile, the PRO-3 turned over several firearms, ammunition, magazines, and other accessories to the Aurora Police Provincial Office to ensure more efficient and effective delivery of service by enhancing the lawmen’s firepower, mobility, and tactical capabilities.

In a separate activity, the PRO-3 distributed assistance in Barangay Maria Aurora here.

De Leon personally led the distribution of the aid composed of goods and hygiene kits, assisted by Maria Aurora Mayor Amado Geneta.

The beneficiaries were some 200 indigent residents from the towns of Baler, San Luis, Dipaculao, and Maria Aurora.

