﻿5 siblings die as landslide buries house in Iligan City

Five siblings died when a landslide buried their house at about 5 a.m. on Sunday in Purok 2, Sitio Sawsaw, Barangay Mandulog here.

The Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said the siblings were aged 7 months and 2, 4, 7, and 8 years old.

The parents survived with injuries, although the mother is still under observation.

Village councilor Eric Gabonada said the children were still asleep when the landslide happened. It was not raining.

“The three children and their mother were brought to a private hospital while the two kids and their father were brought to the city hospital. Unfortunately, all five children died. Their mother is being observed and with intravenous fluid,” he said. “They already knew their five children died.”

Gabonada said that according to the parents, Jessie and Shela Mae Barolan, the landslide happened at an instant and they were not able to help their children get out of the house.

He said the eldest of the five children was still breathing when they were brought to the hospital.

