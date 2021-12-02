﻿5 nabbed, over P381-K shabu seized in Zamboanga City

Five people were arrested while some PHP381,240 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations Tuesday and Wednesday in this southern port city.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the arrested suspects as Aziz Alamia, 44; Kiram Bahjin, 34; Ruben Guzman, 27; Arvin Arac, 38; and, Karim Ahang, 36.

Simborio said that Alamia was arrested by the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Station 7 operatives in an anti-drug operation around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the bypass road in Barangay Tumaga here.

The suspect was arrested in possession of some 48 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP326,400, a belt bag, and PHP500 marked money.

Maj. Albin Cabayacruz, ZCPO’s Station 7 chief, said they launched the anti-drug operation against Alamia following a series of surveillance on the illegal activity of the suspect.

Operatives of ZCPO’s Station 10 arrested Bahjin in a search warrant operation around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Phase 2, Sitio Dubai in Barangay Tulungatung, according to Simborio.

Bahjin yielded a 9-millimeter (MM) pistol with five live ammunition, PHP5,640 worth of suspected shabu, and a coin purse.

Around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, ZCPO’s Station 4 operatives arrested Guzman in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Kasanyangan.

Simborio said that recovered from Guzman were some PHP15,000 worth of suspected shabu, and PHP300 marked money.

ZCPO’s Station 5 operatives seized from Arac some PH20,400 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money when he was arrested around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in Daisy Road, Barangay Guiwan.

Simborio said that Ahang yielded some PHP13,800 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when cornered in ant-drug operation around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday at Omar Drive, Barangay Arena Blanco.

Simborio said that charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the arrested suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency