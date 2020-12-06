﻿5 nabbed as PDEA agents dismantle Pampanga drug den

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency PDEA-Region 3 (PDEA-3) dismantled a drug den and arrested five drug suspects in an operation in Madapdap Resettlement, Barangay Dapdap, this city on Saturday.

PDEA-3 Regional Director Christian O. Frivaldo on Sunday identified the arrested suspects as Raymond Dimarucut, Nikkifel Coquilla, Hanz Axelle Camarillo, Zarah Joy Soriano and Rose Ann Manaois, all residents of the said village.

“The five suspects were arrested while in the act of having shabu session inside the den. All tested positive for shabu during drug test by PDEA chemist,” Frivaldo said.

He said the operation yielded 10 plastic sachets of shabu weighing 21 grams with an estimated street value of PHP142,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency