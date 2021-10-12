﻿5 Leyte congressional, prov’l bets running unopposed

At least five candidates vying for provincial and congressional posts in Leyte are running unopposed in the 2022 polls based on the list released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) field office here on Monday.

Leyte 3rd district bet Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon of the National Unity Party is assured of the congressional post in her attempt to replace her father, Rep. Vicente Veloso III, who withdrew his certificate of candidacy on October 8, seven days after his filing.

Of the five legislative districts in Leyte, only the third district has a lone candidate for the House of Representatives.

Tuazon’s sister Marie Kathryn is also a sure winner for the 3rd district provincial board seat since only two of them formalized their election bid for the post. The other candidate is incumbent Ma. Corazon Remandaban.

Other sure winners are 5th district provincial board member bets, Vice Governor Carlo Loreto and his cousin, Michael Cari, the former mayor of Baybay City.

Meanwhile, former Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla is eyeing to return as governor in his bid to replace his brother, Leopoldo Dominico. Three others are aspiring for the post.

Jericho joined politics in 2004 when he replaced his mother, Remedios as governor. He held the post until 2012. His last and third term was cut short when then President Benigno Simeon Aquino III appointed him as Energy chief.

In the 2016 polls, he joined the senatorial race, placing 18th out of 50 candidates.

Jericho’s mother, Remedios, is eyeing a mayoral post in Palo town, replacing her daughter-in-law, Anne.

Remedios was a town mayor from 2010 to 2019.

The Petillas are one of the country’s oldest dynasties. Their first family member, Jose Ma. Veloso, became Leyte’s first district representative for three terms (1922-1925; 1935-1938; 1941-1946) and senator for two terms (1916-1919 and 1925-1935) during the Commonwealth period.

He is the grandfather of Remedios, whose sister Carmen Cari, established the political dynasty in the 5th district of Leyte who served as a congresswoman and Baybay City mayor.

Carmen’s son, Jose Carlo, the incumbent mayor of Baybay is eyeing a fresh term.

Nicholas Carl, the son of Jose Carlos, formalized his re-election bid in Leyte’s 5th district.

Jericho’s running mate is Leonardo Javier, Jr., the former mayor of Javier town and owner of Andok’s Corporation. Javier’s wife, Lolita, is a re-electionist solon in Leyte’s second district.

