﻿5 families to return to NegOr thru BP2

Another batch of the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa Program (BP2) beneficiaries are all set to go back to their home province on Friday morning.

A total of five families consisting of 24 individuals underwent dispatch procedures at the BP2 depot in Agham Road in Quezon City on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the beneficiaries were asked to register, after which, they were given an orientation on the BP2 program.

They were also informed of their flight details going to Negros Oriental the following day.

Immediately after the swab tests, the beneficiaries were ushered to their sleeping quarters where they will stay until their swab test results come out and before they leave for their flight.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the national government for helping them go back to their province.

One of the beneficiaries, Crisselyn Tolomia, 47, is traveling with her two young children.

She is thankful that the government has programs that truly help people especially those who have been badly hit by the pandemic and need a restart.

“Buti na lang meron itong programang ito. Salamat talaga kasi ang hirap din talaga mag ipon ng pamasahe (It’s good that the government has this BP2 program that truly helps people. It is not easy to save money for transportation),” Tolomia said.

The BP2 is a program of the national government that aims to address Metro Manila’s congestion by encouraging people, especially informal settlers to return to their home provinces and assist them during the entire process.

Aside from the free transportation, qualified beneficiaries can also avail themselves of free livelihood training and other assistance to equip them with the needed skills in case they are planning to start a business.

Source: Philippines News Agency