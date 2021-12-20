﻿5 BIFF bomb-makers, 7 others surrender in Maguindanao

A dozen members of the lawless Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), five of them bomb-makers, surrendered to the military in Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Saturday.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division commander and concurrent chief of Joint Task Force Central (JFTC), said the surrenderers handed over 10 assorted firearms, including a .50-caliber machine gun, to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade (MBde) with the help of local officials.

“The military’s campaign to win the hearts of Moro extremists and make them live normal lives is continuously gaining headway after a dozen members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters peacefully surrendered to military authorities,” Uy said via text message.

The 12 pledged their allegiance to the Philippine flag with local officials as witnesses in ceremonies inside the 1MBde headquarters in Barangay Kamasi.

Uy said five of the BIFF men admitted they were trained bomb-makers.

“I call on other BIFF out there to consider the reconciliation program of the government,” Uy said.

The surrenderers will get a livelihood package from the provincial government.

Records of the 6ID showed more than 300 BIFF members have yielded to military and police authorities under the Army-led JFTC here during the past 15 months.

Source: Philippines News Agency