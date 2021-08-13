﻿5.9K essential workers in San Fernando City get vax

At least 5,957 market vendors, farmers, and tricycle drivers in this city have received their first dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines as of August 12.

In a statement issued on Friday, the city government said the number of individuals inoculated is part of the 18,126 workers who registered under the A4 priority group here.

“The city government recognizes that vaccinating the workers of San Fernando City is crucial in ensuring the health of our citizens and economy. As such, the City Vaccination Task Force is facilitating the A4 vaccination rollout as speedily as possible given the limited vaccine supply,” it said.

The city government urged anew residents under the A1 to A4 priority groups to register online at http://vaccine.sanfernandocity.gov.ph/ and wait for the confirmation text confirming their schedule of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the City Inter-Agency Task Force Against Covid-19 is set to strengthen its response and contingency plans in case of the entry of Delta variant in the city.

“We will all be grounded in science as we deal with the threat of the Delta variant,” Mayor Hermenegildo Gualberto said in a separate statement on Friday, underscoring the importance of data-based planning in allotting the city’s resources when the worst-case scenario happens.

He added the task force will also undergo restructuring to intensify its response efforts.

“We advise the public not to panic but to continue adhering to the minimum health standards to mitigate the risk of Delta variant transmission here in San Fernando,” the city government said.

Source: Philippines News Agency