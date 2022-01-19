﻿4th inmate missing after NBP escape incident

A fourth inmate of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City remained unaccounted for following Monday’s escape.

Two of the three inmates were killed hours after escaping from the Maximum Security Compound.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters via text message on Tuesday that the fourth escapee was Chris Ablas, who was serving a sentence of reclusion perpetua without parole for robbery with homicide.

Ablas was reported missing from Dorm 8C-2 of the NBP Maximum Security Compound.

Arvin Bio and Pacifico Adlawan died in a shootout with pursuing lawmen while Drakilou Falcon, who was convicted for robbery with homicide and illegal possession of firearms and has pending murder charges, is still at-large.

“Maximum Security Compound is still placed on lockdown status as of this time while recovery efforts are still ongoing, ” the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said in a statement.

Three BuCor personnel, Angelito Marquez, Mark Joseph Pesons, and Jancy Dagonas, and one inmate, Michael Dullavin, were taken to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa after sustaining gunshot wounds, according to the police report.

Source: Philippines News Agency