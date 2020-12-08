﻿4K workers in Bicol to benefit from P68-M DSWD livelihood aid

– Over 4,000 workers in the informal sector in Bicol would get PHP68.4 million in livelihood grants to aid in the recovery of families continuously affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the region said on Tuesday.

Under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, the DSWD through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) has allocated PHP68,485,364 in livelihood assistance to 4,566 workers, according to Arnel Garcia, DSWD-Bicol regional director.

In an interview, he said the informal sector consists of independent, self-employed, small-scale producers and distributors of goods and services. Workers in this sector are not covered by the country’s labor laws and regulations.

“Many informal workers do their businesses in unprotected and unsecured places whose livelihood were affected by the community quarantine of the government’s Covid health guidelines,” Garcia said.

The assistance will cover 102 towns and cities in Bicol’s six provinces.

Camarines Sur will receive the biggest slice with some PHP22 million for 1,479 beneficiaries; followed by Albay with PHP15 million for 995 workers; Masbate- PHP12 million for 817 workers; Sorsogon-PHP9 million for 612 workers; Camarines Norte-PHP6 million for 402 workers; and Catanduanes-PHP4 million for 261 workers.

Earl Maximillan A. Cecilio, SLP Regional Program Coordinator for Operations, said the program provides a maximum of PHP15,000-livelihood fund to an eligible beneficiary.

The Livelihood Assistance Grant (LAG) is not exclusive for families included in the Emergency Subsidy Program (ESP) of the DSWD during the quarantine period but shall only be provided to low-income families.

Beneficiaries who preferred micro-enterprise activities may opt to have a group project or a combination of both individual and group projects.

Cecilio said the “beneficiaries shall be monitored on the progress of their projects funded by LAG either by LGUs or DSWD”.

SLP is a community-based capacity building program that aims to improve the socio-economic condition of the participants. It facilitates interventions that expand the existing livelihood assets (human, social, physical, natural, and financial capital) of the participants so they may either have gainful employment or establish their chosen micro-enterprise.

Source: Philippines News agency