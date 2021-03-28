﻿4K already covered in Mandaluyong jabs program

At least 4,000 healthcare workers in Mandaluyong City have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Mayor Menchie Abalos said on Thursday.

Abalos visited various vaccination sites, including the Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, Hulo Integrated School, and Isaac Lopez Integrated School, to make sure procedures and the prioritization list are being followed.

“Mahalagang bagay ito sa ating mga front-liners bilang proteksyon at mabawasan ang pagkalat ng virus (It is important that we protect our front-liners and prevent the spread of the virus),” she said in a Facebook post.

Inoculation at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center, National Center for Mental Health, and other private hospitals and medical facilities is also ongoing.

During the inspection, Abalos gave each school serving as vaccination site a television set to be used for information dissemination.

Mandaluyong logged 118 new cases on Wednesday that raised the active cases total to 716. Overall, it has 8,151 total confirmed cases and 8,419 recoveries after 226 died.

In San Juan, the city government will distribute its 16th wave of food packs, consisting of 45,000 packs, beginning Friday.

Mayor Francis Zamora likewise urged all doctors, private healthcare workers, and dentists residing in the city to sign up for San Juan’s vaccination campaign.

“To all doctors, private healthcare workers, and dentists who live and work in San Juan and who still haven’t registered with our vaccination program, you may do so we can enlist you for the vaccination on Friday (March 26, 2021) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Filoil Flying V Centre (San Juan Arena),” he said in a statement.

