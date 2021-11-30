﻿460K Caraganons expected to get jabs in 3-day vax drive

BUTUAN CITY – The Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) is expecting around 460,000 residents to flock to designated vaccination sites as the three-day “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National Vaccination Days” starts.

The Bayanihan, Bakunahan was formally launched in the region on Monday at the SM City here.

The launching was graced by DOH Assistant Secretary Roy Ferrer together with DOH-13 Regional Director Cesar Cassion and Agusan del Norte Governor Dale Corvera.

In his message, Ferrer urged the people of the Caraga Region to get vaccinated as it is the best solution to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The faster we vaccinate people at the soonest time, the better and safer we are. Remember: to vaccinate is to protect. The best gift to give is to get vaccinated,” Ferrer said.

Officials said thousands of residents in the region converged in the different vaccination sites in the provinces, cities, and towns on the first day of the three-day nationwide vaccination campaign.

In Surigao del Norte, the provincial government spearheaded the opening of the Provincial Vaccination Center (PVC) in Surigao City and the launching of the three-day vaccination campaign in the area.

The opening of the PVC was led by Vice Gov. Eddie Gokiangkee and other top leaders in the province.

In the town of Claver in the same province, the local government (LGU) said that it was administering first, second and booster shots to its residents during the vaccination campaign.

The Claver LGU said that as of November 26, a total of 19,869 residents in the town have already been fully vaccinated.

The LGU of General Luna in Siargao Island also started the first dose vaccination on Monday for minors aged 14 to 17 with Pfizer and residents aged 18 and above with Sinovac vaccines.

The three-day vaccination in General Luna, the surfing capital in the country, will be conducted at the Tourism Center of the town.

In Agusan del Sur, residents in the province started to visit the different vaccination sites to receive their vaccines.

The Provincial Health Office in the area is targeting around 8,000 individuals to be vaccinated daily in the duration of the three-day vaccination campaign.

In the town of Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur, the LGU said that as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a total of 2,132 residents in the area have already received their vaccines.

The number includes 310 individuals from Barangay Patin-ay, 303 in Lucena, 350 in Poblacion, 227 in San Vicente, 320 in Sta. Irene, 119 in Awa, 220 in Aurora, 87 in Azpetia, and 235 in Magsaysay.

Vaccination sites were also swarmed by residents in Surigao del Sur as the LGUs in the area had launched earlier campaigns for the three-day vaccination activity.

In the town of Cantilan, the LGU said it is eyeing at least 4,851 individuals to be vaccinated during the campaign.

It added that the simultaneous vaccination will accommodate all adults aged 18 and above and minors aged 12 to 17.

The simultaneous vaccination activities were also commenced on Monday in the different areas in Agusan del Norte, the Province of Dinagat Islands, and Butuan City.

The different line agencies of the government, including the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army in the region, also provided support to the three-day Bayanihan, Bakunahan activity. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency