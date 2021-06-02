﻿46 SoCot jail inmates contract Covid-19

Some 46 inmates of the South Cotabato Rehabilitation and Detention Center (SCRDC) or provincial jail here have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Edito Vego, acting head of the City Health Office, said the confirmed infections from the facility were almost half of the 93 new cases recorded in the city on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since last year.

He said the contact tracing is ongoing for all possible contacts of the patients, who were traced to have been exposed to a positive case.

“We’re still evaluating how the virus was able to enter the jail since it has stopped accepting visitors for quite some time already,” he said in an interview Wednesday noon over radio station Bombo Radyo.

The inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were subjected to swab collection last Saturday for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and the results came out Tuesday.

Vego said they will subject the other jail guards and inmates who were tagged in the contact tracing to RT-PCR tests to check for other possible cases.

Felicito Gumapac, SCRDC warden, said in a separate radio interview that they already isolated all the infected PDLs in separate cells.

“Most of them only have mild symptoms and in stable condition while others are even asymptomatic,” he said.

The official confirmed that three inmates and a jail guard at the facility, which has a population of 1,520, initially tested positive of Covid-19 last week.

He said the infection might have come from among the last batch of PDLs that they received last May 14.

Gumapac said they temporarily stopped the acceptance of new inmates from local police stations until their situation is properly resolved.

“The ban on visitors will remain and our courts have arranged virtual hearings to limit the movement of our inmates,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency