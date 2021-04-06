﻿46 paintings of kids with cancer sold at Baguio auction

total of 46 paintings made by children with cancer were sold at an auction held by a local chapter of an international service organization last Wednesday.

Jaime Tee, newly installed president of Metro Baguio Lions Club, on Sunday said an art exhibit cum auction night of the paintings done by the young patients, some of whom are already considered as cancer survivors, was held mid last week.

Tee said they thought of supporting the Helping Hand, Healing Heart Ministries, Philippines, a foundation that benefits Filipino children in crisis situation by providing medical support, residential care and recovery program, through the auction event.

He said that Supreme Hotel, which is owned by Lions Club members, served as venue for the exhibit.

The paintings using acrylic and watercolor on canvas as well as pencil drawings were done by 40 residents of the foundation. Tee said “we also provided the materials for their paintings, thanks to our donors, the proceeds of the auction will go for their (children) treatment.”

Tee took his oath as president of the club during an induction of officers also on Wednesday. Joining him were Dario Jacob, vice president; Dexter Roy Soriano, secretary; Edward Catipon, treasurer; and Russell Leano and Nestor Wong, directors.

“The money will go a long way for the basic needs and medicines of the children especially those undergoing chemotherapy,” Marissa dela Peña, assistant director of Helping Hand, Healing Heart Ministries, said during the program.

She expressed gratitude to the buyers of the paintings through the help of Metro Baguio Lions Club and the other Lions Clubs in the city.

Dela Peña said despite the pain being experienced by the sick children, they have good imagination and creativity which they are able to show and share through their paintings and drawings.

She said they saw the talent of the children and wanted to help hone it and boost the children’s spirits by selling their works. She said that marketing the paintings also helps raise funds needed for their treatment.

“We have 40 kids at the center at yong iba dalawa ang nagawa, kaya naging 46 lahat yong painting (there were some who finished two, thus, there are 46 paintings),” dela Peña said.

The Helping Hand, Healing Heart Ministries, which was established in 2001, is accredited by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

It is a recovery unit providing a halfway home for sick children.

Source: Philippines News Agency