﻿44 dead in Israel after stand in religious holiday collapses

At least 44 people have died after a stand collapsed during the celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron located near the city of Safed in north Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday, citing medical services.

According to the newspaper, more than 100 people were injured, six of them are in critical condition.

Times of Israel earlier reported 38 fatalities and more than 60 injured.

According to the newspaper, some people could have been crushed to death in a stampede that ensued after the stand collapsed.

By Thursday evening, organizers counted more than 100,000 participants at the event.

Source: Philippines News Agency