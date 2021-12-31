﻿439K Covid-19 vaccines administered in Mabalacat City

A total of 439,209 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines have already been administered in the city.

Based on this city’s vaccination databank released by the Mabalacat City Covid-19 Response Integrated System (CRIS) on Thursday, the city has already administered 219,488 jabs as first dose, 208,226 as second dose, and 11,495 as booster shots.

Mayor Crisostomo Garbo said the numbers comprise the inoculation of the city’s priority sectors, walk-in (residents and non-residents), missed second dose, and the pediatric population aged 12 to 17 years old.

“Hindi po tumigil ang ating siyudad sa pagbabakuna. Kahit noong pasko ay tuluy-tuloy po ang ating mga medical frontline workers sa pagbabakuna sa ating vaccination sites gaya ng nasa SM City Clark (Our city did not stop from vaccinating. Even during Christmas, our medical frontline workers continued the inoculation in our vaccination sites like the one at the SM City Clark),” Garbo said in social media post on Thursday.

He also said the city government will intensify its vaccination program, especially the booster shots this coming year.

To date, this city continues to log zero daily new Covid-19 cases.

The city also has no active case as of December 29, which the city mayor attributed to the intensified Covid-19 response and immunization program of the local government.

Garbo asked the residents not to be complacent and instead continuously comply with minimum health standards to avoid the virus.

“Protektahan po natin ang ating mga sarili at mga kapamilya sa pamamagitan ng pagkilos na parang tayo ay mga carrier ng virus na ito. Sa ganitong paraan lamang po tayo makapagdiriwang ng isang ligtas na (Let us protect ourselves and our families. Let’s act as if we are carriers of the virus. It is only through this that we can celebrate a safe) holiday season,” Garbo said.