﻿42 of 100 people play mobile games once daily

More than 40 out of 100 people play mobile games at least once a day, according to a recent survey.

AdColony, global advertising, and marketing platform surveyed 1,250 people on mobile games and social media platforms in Europe, Middle East and the Africa (EMEA) region.

While 88 of 100 people play mobile games, 42 of 100 play at least once a day, the survey revealed.

Players said the games have become a part of their daily lives. The time spent on games has increased day by day. Nearly 70 percent of respondents in the EMEA play for more than three hours a week.

More than 80 percent of respondents said they are in a good mood while playing and 47 percent play to make leisure time enjoyable.

But it is not only young people who play. Nearly 80 percent of adults play in Turkey. Action-adventure games are preferred by Turkish gamers at 49.2 percent. Puzzles and racing games are also favorable.

The survey revealed that advertisements for mobile games, which have become the biggest socialization tool, have started to turn into online stores.

While 72 percent of participants said mobile ads they encountered positively affect their shopping, 66 percent said they preferred to shop in-app.

Source: Philippines News Agency