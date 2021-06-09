﻿40K vacancies up for grabs in DOLE’s June 12 online job fair

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday reported that some 40,000 job vacancies will be offered at the online Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) fair on June 12.

Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay, in a virtual forum, said these job opportunities are offered by 380 participating establishments.

She said the top five industries participating in the event are companies from the business process outsourcing (BPO), manufacturing, security services, broadcast media, and retail sectors.

“For overseas, we have employment opportunities related to health. Mostly nurses, radiographers, physiotherapists, and then we also have some construction-related and services sector,” Tutay said.

She added that some of the jobs offered during the May 1 online job fair could be offered again at Saturday’s event.

Tutay also reported that nearly 4,000 applicants in the Labor Day event were Hired-on-the-spot (HOTS) while some 5,000 to 6,000 were near hires.

“So it is possible that some of the vacancies, which were not filled up during the May 1 event, are being offered in our June 12 TNK online,” Tutay said.

She also advised the public to wait for the links for the job vacancies to be released by the department soon.

Source: Philippines News Agency