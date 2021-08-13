﻿40K nabbed for violations on 1st week of Metro ECQ

Over 40,000 people were apprehended for violations of quarantine rules and minimum public health safety standards on the first week of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

PNP chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, citing latest data from the Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield, said from August 6 to 12, there were 40,314 violators who were either warned or fined for various violations of public health safety protocols and quarantine guidelines in 34 quarantine control points in the region.

“Since the start of the ECQ implementation in Metro Manila on August 6, your PNP has been accosting an average of 5,759 violators per day. This would be higher if we will add the violators caught from the four nearby provinces of the NCR,” he added.

Based on the same data, the total number of violators would rise by 134,606 if the accosted violators in the four adjoining provinces of Metro Manila would be included.

Meanwhile, the PNP tallied 2,398 non-Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) violators in Metro Manila while 3,228 non-APOR violators were sanctioned in NCR Plus areas, which include the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

Aside from NCR Plus, other provinces in Luzon, in the Visayas and Mindanao likewise stepped up in the implementation of a stricter quarantine due to the threat of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency