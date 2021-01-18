﻿406 more Covid-19 recoveries: DOH

A total of 406 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said this brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 460,133, which translates to a 92.3-percent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the country logged 2,058 new cases, raising the active cases to 28,674 out of a total of 498,691 cases.

Eight new deaths were also reported, bringing the Covid-19 death toll to 9,884.

According to the DOH, 84.7 percent of the Covid-19 active cases are considered to be mild cases.

Asymptomatic cases are at 7.7 percent, 4.6 percent are critical, 2.6 percent are severe, and 0.41 percent are moderate.

The DOH also reported that among the cities and provinces in the country, the provinces of Cavite and Rizal recorded the most number of new cases with 96 each.

Leyte province has reported 92 new cases, this is followed by Quezon City with 85 new cases and the Mountain Province with 84 new cases.

The DOH also said the country has enough facilities catering to Covid-19 patients.

It said there is a 59-percent availability in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds, 62 percent availability for the isolation beds, ward beds have 73-percent availability while available ventilators are at 78 percent.

The DOH, meanwhile, reminded the public that the most effective measure to prevent contracting any variant of Covid-19 remains to be the strict adherence to following the minimum public health standards.

It added that the public should continue wearing face masks and face shields, practice safe physical distancing, and frequently wash or sanitize their hands, especially in public places.

Source: Philippines News Agency